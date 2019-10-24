Image copyright Google Image caption Mullion Holiday Park said an investigation was being carried out

Dozens of people, mostly children, have fallen ill at a holiday park in Cornwall.

Mullion Holiday Park said as of 13:15 BST, 38 people, including 30 children, were unwell.

The holiday park on the Lizard said it had immediately contacted Public Health England (PHE) and a "thorough" investigation was being carried out.

PHE said it was investigating a number of cases of diarrhoea and vomiting in visitors at the park.

Dr Bayad Nozad, from PHE, said following a visit by environmental health officers there were no "on-going concerns with food safety and hygiene".

He said those affected had complained of "mild-to-moderate illness including diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and abdominal cramps".

"It is good news that most of the affected individuals appear to have recovered quickly," he said, adding that those affected should keep hydrated and stay away from work, school and nursery until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours.

A spokesman for Mullion Holiday Park said: "We are very sorry that a number of our guests on park have been taken ill.

"We immediately contacted Public Health England and the local Environmental Health Authority and are co-operating with them fully to look after our guests whilst we identify the source."

The holiday park, run by Parkdean Resorts, has indoor and outdoor pools, a bar and restaurant and an entertainment venue. It is four and a half miles from mainland England's most southerly point.