Image copyright Bamford family Image caption Pearl Bamford was seen jumping into the river behind a supermarket in Truro

A teenager died after jumping into a river following a "silly argument" with her boyfriend over a music album, an inquest has heard.

Pearl Bamford, 19, was found on the bank of a river in Truro, Cornwall, on 15 March.

She died of hypothermia and was four times over the drink-drive limit for alcohol, the hearing in Truro was told.

The coroner concluded Miss Bamford, from Crackington Haven, near Bude, did not intend to take her own life.

Caught behind gate

The inquest was told she had stormed out of her boyfriend's father's house on 14 March after a conversation about an album by The Cure "quickly turned into an argument".

CCTV showed her later in a nearby Tesco store, buying a small bottle of rum and two packets of paracetamol.

She was then seen on the footage jumping into the river behind the supermarket having removed her boots and outer clothing.

The area she was in was enclosed behind a high gate, meaning she was not able to find help, the inquest heard.

Image caption Floral tributes were left near where Miss Bamford's body was discovered

Her body was found at about 10:00 GMT on steps beside the river.

The inquest heard a child and a retired solicitor told police they had heard a woman groaning.

Acting Senior Coroner for Cornwall Andrew Cox said he understood why they did not call the police.

He said: "One was a young lad who could not have anticipated what was about to happen.

"One is a retired individual, late at night with poor visibility who wouldn't have known what he was getting into."

He added the witnesses said they regularly heard disturbances nearby.

Miss Bamford's father, Jonathan Bamford, said he did not "blame anyone" but that "my message to anyone would be don't walk the other way".

A conclusion of accidental death was recorded.