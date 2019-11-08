Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Jeffery Bond, 30, was convicted at Truro Crown Court of wounding with intent one man and unlawfully wounding two others

A man who launched a "savage" attack on a passerby before assaulting two other men has been jailed for 16 years.

Jeffery Bond, 30, from Liskeard, Cornwall, was found guilty of wounding Grant Weston with intent after being asked to leave a party in St Blazey, Truro Crown Court heard.

He was also convicted of unlawfully wounding Darren Laker and his brother Stephen Greenacre on 28 July 2018.

Mr Weston said he had been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of the attack.

Judge Bob Linford said Bond came across Mr Weston as he was walking home from the party.

"He simply said 'alright' to you and you said 'alright' back.

"You turned around and in a wholly unprovoked and perfectly savage attack you knocked him to the floor, raining blows on him."

'I really struggled'

Truro Crown Court heard Bond repeatedly kicked Mr Weston before leaving him injured on the ground.

When he reached the caravan park where he lived he launched an attack on Mr Laker and then Mr Greenacre when he came to his brother's aid.

Mr Weston said: "I really struggled to come to terms with what happened to me which not only affected me physically but has had a huge effect on my mental health."In his statement Mr Laker said the attack had completely changed his life, caused the end of his relationship and had left him afraid to go out alone.Ramsay Quaife, defending, said Bond was a different man from the one who carried out the assaults and planned to use his time in prison to get a degree.