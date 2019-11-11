Image copyright Google Image caption One of the parishes Father Bone was in charge of was Stithians near Redruth.

A married vicar in charge of eight parishes has resigned because he has been having an affair with a parishioner.

The Reverend Simon Bone was in charge of parishes in Cornwall that include Devoran, St Day and Chacewater.

He has written to the Bishop of Truro resigning from his role as priest in charge.

He said: "I am deeply sorry for the hurt and upset that I have caused to everyone, but especially to my family."

Father Bone confirmed to the BBC he had resigned from all duties relating to the Diocese of Truro after having an affair with a parishioner.

He is a board member of St Petroc's homeless charity.

Father Bone trained for the priesthood at Ripon College, Cuddesdon, Oxfordshire, and was made deacon in 2009.

He joined St Michael's Church in Newquay in 2011 as an associate priest, before being made the priest in charge of the eight saints' cluster, a collection of eight parishes in Cornwall.

He had been in the role since 2013.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Truro confirmed Father Bone's resignation and said: "The diocese takes all matters of professional and personal conduct seriously, and will take appropriate action as necessary and depending on individual circumstances."