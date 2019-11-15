Image caption The attack happened at the Boardmasters music festival

A man who raped his girlfriend in a tent after a day of drinking at a music festival has been jailed.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed for four years at Truro Crown Court in Cornwall after a jury previously found him guilty.

The offence happened at the Boardmasters festival near Newquay in August 2016 when both of them were 17.

The judge said the attack had a "severe psychological effect" on the victim.

The court heard how the man had been diagnosed with incurable Huntington's disease at about the same time as the attack, and so had a shortened life expectancy.

'Lifelong trauma'

He was diagnosed after losing his father to the same condition, and was studying neuroscience at the University of Southampton as he wanted to try to find a cure.

Sentencing, Judge Simon Carr said the victim had described herself as being "the most drunk she had ever been" on the night and "the trauma she experienced and the agony she suffered is liable to be lifelong".

He told the defendant: "It is rare to say this, but this is a true tragedy for you and your family.

"At the end of the day this was a violent assault committed in drink when you knew she was not consenting and when she should have been able to trust you."

The man was jailed for four years and added to the sex offenders register for life.