Image copyright Darren Strick Image caption The accident happened at Newlyn Harbour

A man has died in what is thought to be an industrial accident onboard a fishing boat.

Police were called to Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, at about 16:15 GMT.

The man, whose next of kin has been informed, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

South Western Ambulance Service said a land ambulance, air ambulance and a senior paramedic attended the scene near The Strand.