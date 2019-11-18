Image caption The coach was carrying at least 15 children

A school coach carrying at least 15 secondary school children "lost control" and crashed through a garden wall, police have said.

The vehicle ploughed into the property on the A3078 near Tregony Hill, Cornwall, at about 8:30 GMT.

The driver, in his 70s, was airlifted to hospital after the crash. One child was treated at the scene.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the scene, near the turn-off for Portloe, "until further notice".

PC Jason Mollard told the BBC officers had received reports that "a coach had lost control and had gone through a wall and into a garden".

Vehicle recovery and bus replacement are at the scene.