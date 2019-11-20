Image copyright Google Image caption Money and possessions have been taken from the Blight Broad & Skinnard office

A Cornwall solicitors firm has been closed because of "a risk to the interest of its clients".

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) said it had intervened in the Blight Broad & Skinnard firm because of reason to "suspect dishonesty" on the part of partner Nicholas Skinnard.

This means Mr Skinnard has been automatically suspended and cannot practise as a solicitor.

Money and possessions have been taken by the SRA from the Callington firm.

The SRA is the regulator of solicitors and law firms in England and Wales. It said the firm had failed to comply with its rules.

The SRA said it would have outlined its concerns to Mr Skinnard and asked for his response.

This information and his response would have been put to an adjudication panel, independent of the SRA, to approve or decline the SRA's decision to close the firm.

Devon and Cornwall Police has not responded about any possible involvement or investigation.

Mr Skinnard has been approached for comment.