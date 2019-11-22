Image caption The hedgehogs have been on display since July

A family of award-winning giant wooden hedgehogs has been covered in sticks and put "into hibernation" for the winter.

The four creatures form the centrepiece of the Trafalgar roundabout in Truro, Cornwall that was named Roundabout of the Year in September.

Truro City Council said "the hedgehogs have gone into hibernation".

It is hoped the new shelters will raise awareness of declining numbers of the animals.

Image caption There are four hedgehogs on the roundabout, called Cecile, Patricia, Denzil and Kizzy

Gardener Liam Shoesmith from Wild Truro said: "Fifty per cent of hedgehogs have been lost in the last 20 years and I hope seeing the them hibernating will raise awareness, and help people realise it can really help if they leave piles of leaves and brush in their gardens for them to crawl into."