Woman dies and man seriously hurt in Heamoor crash
- 24 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An elderly woman has died and a man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on a roundabout.
Police were called at midday to Heamoor in Penzance, Cornwall. Officers said the car had gone around the roundabout the wrong way and hit a post.
A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman died at the scene and the man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
The spokeswoman added that the crash involved one vehicle.