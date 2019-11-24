Image copyright Cornwall Live Image caption Police said the car went the wrong way around the roundabout before the crash

An elderly woman has died and a man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on a roundabout.

Police were called at midday to Heamoor in Penzance, Cornwall. Officers said the car had gone around the roundabout the wrong way and hit a post.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman died at the scene and the man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

The spokeswoman added that the crash involved one vehicle.