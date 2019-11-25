Image copyright Google Image caption The museum was founded in 1818 to promote Cornwall's heritage.

The Royal Cornwall Museum is set to temporarily close as a result of low visitor numbers and a "challenging funding climate".

The eight-month closure will begin on 12 January, museum bosses have confirmed.

Eight employees will be made redundant on 31 January as a result of the closure.

About £100,000 of roof repairs will also take place alongside the plan to "modernise" the museum.

The attraction will be closed to the public, however school children and researchers will be able to access educational materials.

Julie Seyler, the chair of the museum's trust, said the closure was necessary to invest in the business and "reset our vision for the future".

"This is essential as we set a course for the next 100 years," she said.

"The museum that reopens its doors in September will be different, following a consultation to understand and meet the changing needs of visitors and to sustain the service for the future."

The museum was founded in 1818 to promote and record the county's industry, heritage and culture.

It is home to a significant archive of local mining history and materials, as well as the Courtney Library and Archive.