Image copyright Zoe Gregory Image caption Zoe Gregory said she was angry that a doormat bearing the name of her dog, who died recently, had been taken

Residents on a council estate have had their doormats taken away for being a "fire and trip hazard".

The mats were removed from outside properties on the Kinsman estate in Bodmin, Cornwall, last week.

Cornwall Housing, which manages the estate, said it had a "zero-tolerance policy" to items in communal areas and the doormats posed a fire safety risk, as well as being a "trip hazard".

Resident Zoe Gregory said the move had angered many who live there.

"We came home one afternoon and all the doormats were gone, every single one in the whole of the estate," she said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Kinsman estate residents took to social media to express their anger at the lack of warning over the removal

She said the response from her neighbours on social media had been "quite angry".

"Nothing had been communicated to any of us that this was going to happen," she added.

"We knew that we couldn't leave things in the corridors... but we hadn't been told that included doormats."

Mrs Gregory said her doormat had sentimental value, as it had been personalised for her dog Bailey, who died recently.

"It meant quite a lot to us, it made you smile when we came home."

'More welcoming'

Another resident, Melanie Foster, said it was "peculiar" that only the doormats had been taken, given many other items remained in the communal areas.

"Plant pots outside people's front doors, they're trying to make it more welcoming, but obviously the doormats have been taken," she said.

A Cornwall Housing spokesman said the company "informs all of its residents of the fire safety risk management policy and the communal areas inspector can arrange for the removal of any items that are a concern."