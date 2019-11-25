Cornwall

Falmouth double stabbing: Woman in court on attempted murder charges

  • 25 November 2019
Windsor Court, Falmouth. Pic: Google Image copyright Google
Image caption Two people were found with serious knife wounds in Windsor Court, Falmouth on Saturday

A woman has appeared in court after two people were stabbed at a property in Cornwall.

The victims, a man and a woman, were found with serious knife wounds in Windsor Court, Falmouth, at about 23:45 GMT on Saturday.

The pair, both in their 40s, are in hospital in a stable condition.

Jessica Stunell, 46, of Woodlane, Falmouth, appeared at Truro Magistrates' Court earlier charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Ms Stunell has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place. She was remanded in custody to next appear at Truro Crown Court in December.

