First trees in 'Forest for Cornwall' planted

Image copyright Cornwall Council Image caption Edwina Hannford, cabinet member for climate change at Cornwall Council, planted the first tree

The first of 10 million trees that will form 20,000-acres of new forest have been planted.

Schoolchildren, volunteers and councillors planted the first 105 trees in Cornwall Council's ambitious Forest for Cornwall in Saltash.

It is the flagship project of the council's climate change action plan, aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The Woodland Trust said "Cornwall is in the lead" when it comes to planting new trees.

Planting the first tree was Edwina Hannaford, cabinet member for climate change at Cornwall Council.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "It is a really ambitious project but with lots of help like we have here today we will be able to plant a lot of trees and hedgerows."

Image copyright Cornwall Council Image caption The first trees were planted in Saltash

The council is launching a 'treeometer' which would monitor how many new trees are being planted and was asking people to post their efforts on social media.

The project will see trees planted all over Cornwall with an aim to create 8,000 hectares (20,000 acres) of new tree canopy.

The council will also be encouraging more hedgerows to be planted.

Ross Kennerley, south west regional director of the Woodland Trust, said "looking across England and the south west I would say that Cornwall is in the lead" when it comes to planting new trees.