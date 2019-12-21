An 18th Century manor house is on fire in and there are fears the building could collapse.

The blaze was spotted in the three-storey building in Milltown, Cornwall, at about 08:50 GMT.

Initially, three fire crews were called but nine more were sent to the scene, near Lostwithiel, at about 11:45.

Firefighters were later withdrawn from the building "due to risk" to them, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.

Experts from the Environment Agency have been called in to carry out an environmental risk assessment.

Staff from Western Power Distribution and Cornwall Council emergency management officers are also at the scene.