Image copyright DEVON AND CORNWALL POLICE Image caption Waffle was taken after its owner was threatened with a suspected knife, police said

A labradoodle puppy was stolen at knifepoint while on a morning walk with its owner.

The six-month-old dog, called Waffle, was taken in St Austell, Cornwall, at about 07:00 GMT.

A man approached the female owner of the dog and threatened her with what she believed was a knife, police said.

The suspect is described as about 5ft 8in (1.72m) tall, wearing a black hooded top and scarf and spoke with a foreign accent.