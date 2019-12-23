Image copyright Google Image caption The attacks happened on Porthminster beach in August and September

A man has been charged over two sex attacks on a beach, one in which a woman was strangled.

The woman was strangled on Porthminster beach, in St Ives, Cornwall, on 19 September.

On 23 August another woman was also attacked at the same place on the beach.

Clinton Ferreira, 37, from St Ives, was charged by police on Saturday and is due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Ferreira was charged with: