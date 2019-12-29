Teenage cyclist dies in collision with van near Stithians
29 December 2019
A teenage cyclist has died after a collision with a van in Cornwall.
The youth, local to the Truro area, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained on Saturday.
Emergency services were called at 13:45 GMT to Tubbon Hill, near Stithians, following the crash.
The road, between Redruth and Falmouth, was closed in order to carry out a full forensic investigation. Any witnesses have been asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.