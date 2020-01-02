Image caption Several other vehicles travelling on the eastbound carriageway were damaged due to debris from the collision

A man has died after a crash between his car and a lorry on a main road in Cornwall.

The man, who was in his 80s and from Falmouth, was driving a Citroen which crashed on the A30 at Innes Downs just after 18:00 on Wednesday.

The road between Lanivet and Bodmin, which was closed for 12 hours after the crash, has now reopened.

The occupants of the lorry were not injured. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Several other vehicles travelling on the eastbound carriageway were damaged due to debris from the collision.