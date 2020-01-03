Image copyright Sarah Louise Edwards Image caption Flynn Edwards got an unexpected visit from a fire crew after getting his head stuck

A two-year-old boy got his head stuck in a toilet seat and had to be freed by firefighters.

Flynn Edwards pulled the removable training seat over his head at his home in Saltash, Cornwall, on Thursday.

His mum, Sarah Edwards, said: "He started calling 'mummy stuck'. I realised I couldn't get it off and so I panicked slightly."

She phoned 101 for advice and was shocked when a full crew of firefighters in a fire engine arrived.

Fire crews managed to remove the seat by snapping it and cutting it away, then showed the toddler the inside of their vehicle.

Mrs Edwards said: "I was mortified but Flynn was very happy with his visit from a fire engine."

The training toilet seat was a Christmas present and had not been used before

Mrs Edwards thanked the fire crew and added: "He loved the whole thing and wasn't scared at all.

"Definitely some pictures for his 18th and stories for his first romance - of all the things I thought I had to keep out of reach."