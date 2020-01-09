Image copyright Bude-Stratton Town Council Image caption Overnight services were removed from Stratton Hospital at the start of the month

Overnight cover stopped at a health centre after "extreme pressure" at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, the NHS said.

GP and minor injury overnight provision was scrapped at Stratton Hospital, near Bude, on 1 January and is expected to last two months.

The nearest alternative is about 36 miles away at Barnstaple Hospital.

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Health and Care Partnership said it needed to "concentrate care where there is greatest demand".

"We thank the people of Stratton for understanding the need for the temporary move," it said.

'Essential'

The Stratton minor injury unit will still be open from 08:00 until 22:00 every day, but overnight resources have been moved to the Royal Cornwall Hospital to ease pressure.

Cornwall councillor David Parsons said the Bude centre was a "crucial service" in the rural area.

One person wrote on Facebook: "Unfortunately I had cause with my one-year-old and five-year-old to visit a number of times over the winter both at silly o'clock in the morning.

"This service is essential to us with no hospital nearby."

The Royal Cornwall Hospital admitted last week that it was under "sustained pressure" and was turning people with minor injuries away.

North Cornwall Conservative MP Scott Mann said he was disappointed with the decision, and had asked the Cornwall Partnership NHS Trust for "clarification" over the closure.

The clinic was opened with the promise to "allow patients to access both the out of hours GP service and treatment for minor injuries".