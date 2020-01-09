Image copyright Police Image caption Jack Seymour was jailed for six years at Truro Crown Court

A man has been jailed for a "savage" hammer attack that left a drug dealer with a skull fracture and brain trauma.

Jack Seymour was previously found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on Nicholas Churcher, whom he had met to buy cocaine from in Malpas, Cornwall, on 20 July 2017.

Seymour, 20, was sentenced to six years at Truro Crown Court.

A second defendant, Steven Leverton, was given a three-year sentence for his role in setting up the drug deal.

Leverton, 30, from Connor Downs, admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and perverting the course of justice by changing the Pin code on the victim's phone and deleting messages.

A third defendant, Kinsley Sharp, 20, from Praze, will be sentenced on Friday having admitted causing GBH with intent.

Image copyright Police Image caption Steven Leverton took the victim's phone and changed the Pin code

The court heard Seymour and Sharp decided to "mug him off" and attacked Mr Churcher with a hammer.

A victim impact statement from Mr Churcher said he was suffering with depression, PTSD and anxiety. He also remains deaf in one ear.

His statement said: "I feel like my life froze on the night of the attack."

Seymour was acquitted of causing GBH with intent, with the jury determining he did not intend to use the hammer.

Sentencing him, Judge Robert Linford said: "You struck him with two utterly savage blows to the head. You are very, very lucky you did not kill him".