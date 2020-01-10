Image copyright Jonathan Start Image caption The statue will be made of bronze

A statue showing a bronze surfer riding a wave is being given to a seaside town by a local couple to mark its connection to the sport.

The 5m (16ft) £100,000 statue is designed to reflect the surfing heritage of Newquay in Cornwall.

Stuart and Cherrilyn Keogh first ran surf businesses in the town the 1960s and the statue forms part of their plan to "give something back".

Newquay Town Council is now asking residents for their views on the plans.

Mr and Mrs Keogh have set up a charitable foundation to help local causes and to develop the community.

Jonathan Start, who is a trustee, said: "They have been involved in the surf industry for 50 years and they want to celebrate the heritage of the sport in the UK, which started in Newquay.

"To many people, Newquay is surfing. The statue is the first part of their plan."

Image caption Newquay Town Council is regenerating a part of Newquay called the Killacourt where the statue could be placed

The couple want the statue to go on a piece of open land called the Killacourt, which overlooks Towan beach and is owned by Newquay Town Council.

"If placed correctly it will be framed so it looks like the surfer is in the sea," Mr Start said.

"We want it to be a magnet to people who will want to come and have their photo taken with it."

Councillor Oliver Monk said: "There has been overwhelming support for the design but the people of Newquay will decide if we have the statue, and if so where it needs to go.

"We are the home of British surfing so it would be fantastic to have a statue to recognise that."

The survey has had more than 200 responses, and the council will be required to cover installation and maintenance costs.