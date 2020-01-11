Image caption One of the few remaining Lancaster Bombers is being rebuilt in Newquay, Cornwall

One of the few remaining Lancaster Bombers is being rebuilt so it can be exhibited to the public.

Replica Aircraft Fabrications, which is based in Newquay, is gathering parts from across the world to reconstruct the 1943 aircraft.

It should take about two and a half years to rebuild the bomber, which originally served with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Meanwhile, a 3D tour of the aircraft has been launched online.

The aircraft is currently missing its wheels, wings and tail. It is hoped the wings will be sent from Canada, while its engines will arrive from Oxford.

Image copyright Ocean 3D Image caption The bomber is being rebuilt so it can go on public display

Replica Aircraft Fabrications managing director David Hobson said the Lancaster "was a much-loved aircraft by the crews that flew it".

Pointing to how 56,000 airmen that flew bombers "never came back," Mr Hobson said, like the Spitfire, the Lancaster "sits in the heart of many people. People view it as part of their heritage."

Image copyright Ocean 3D Image caption People will be able to view the Lancaster Bomber in a virtual tour

Chris Wood, from Penzance-based Ocean 3D, which created the online tour, said the virtual reality experience will make the bomber available "for everyone, from children who can learn about it, to the veterans".