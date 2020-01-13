Image copyright RCHT Image caption The memo said some patients would be sent home "earlier than some clinicians would like"

Hospital bosses in Cornwall have admitted some patients may come to harm if they are discharged early under plans to ease "significant pressure" on services.

In an internal memo seen by the BBC, senior Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust staff said they were being forced to take action to tackle the problem.

They admit discharging patients "earlier than some clinicians would like", is being considered.

The trust has been asked for a comment.

The memo is signed by a number of staff including trust Director of Operations Susan Bracefield, director of operations, and Medical Director Allister Grant, at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske, Truro.

Image caption The Royal Cornwall Hospital had seen "significant pressure" on its emergency department

The hospital recently turned away people with minor injuries, while patients have faced up to a 12-hour wait in the emergency department for beds.

The memo said it was "vital" staff could "see and admit our acutely unwell patients through our emergency department and onto our wards" and that they had "discussed a number of possible mitigations".

It said: "One of these mitigations was to look at the level of risk that clinicians are taking when discharging patients from Treliske hospital either to home or to community services: recognising that this may be earlier than some clinicians would like and may cause a level of concern.

"It was agreed however that this would be a proportionate risk that we as a health community were prepared to take, on the understanding that there is a possibility that some of these patients will be readmitted or possibly come to harm."

The memo added clinicians could use a Same Day Medical Assessment Unit or other solutions to manage patients that needed "another check, be that a blood test or a quick review the following day".

Doctors would be supported by the trust leadership team over such decisions, it said.