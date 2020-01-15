Image copyright Google Image caption The Morrab surgery has been rated good after being put into special measures in May

A GP practice rated inadequate after it was found to have expired medicines has been taken out of special measures.

Morrab Surgery, based in Penzance, Cornwall, was found to lack "clear systems to keep patients safe" following an inspection in May.

It has now been rated good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after it improved health and safety procedures.

But services for working age patients and those with poor mental health still need improvement, inspectors said.

Dr Rosie Benneyworth, from the CQC, said: "I am taking this service out of special measures. This recognises the significant improvements made to the quality of care provided by this service."

Following the latest inspection in December, the surgery was advised to carry on increasing the uptake of cervical cancer screenings and record schedule three controlled drugs, in accordance with national guidance.

The CQC also recommended it improved the documentation of care plans for those struggling with mental health and to ensure all relevant staff complete equality and diversity training.