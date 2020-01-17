Olympic rower Helen Glover gives birth to twins

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Olympic rower Helen Glover announced she and husband Steve Backshall are now parents to twins

Double Olympic champion Helen Glover has announced she and her husband have become parents to twins.

The rower and husband, TV wildlife expert Steve Backshall are now parents to three children under the age of two.

Glover, from Cornwall, revealed the news on social media with a picture of three sets of tiny feet - that of 18-month-old son Logan and the two new arrivals, a boy and a girl.

She wrote on Instagram: "We're gonna need a bigger boat!"

The gold medallist added: "Welcome to the world little ones. Your big brother is already setting the pace and is so pleased to meet you.

"Tips for surviving 3 under 2 on a postcard please."

Glover, a twin herself, was previously been expecting twins during her first pregnancy but lost one of the babies in April 2018.

Dozens of people took to social media to congratulate the couple on their latest additions, including adventurer Ben Fogle, who wrote on Twitter: "So many congratulations. Your hands are going to be full. Much love. Ben."