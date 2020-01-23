Image copyright Nilfanion/Creative Commons Image caption The recruit was recovered from the sea at Tregantle beach in Cornwall

A Royal Marine recruit is in life-threatening condition following a training exercise on a beach in Cornwall.

A group had been practising a beach assault from a landing craft on Tregantle beach, near Plymouth, on Wednesday when one of them got into difficulty in the water.

He was in full kit at the time.

The Ministry of Defence said the man's next of kin have been informed and an investigation is ongoing.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident involving a member of the Royal Marines in Plymouth.

"The next of kin have been informed and we ask for privacy for the family. The incident is currently under investigation, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."