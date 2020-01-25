Image copyright Nilfanion/Creative Commons Image caption The recruit was recovered from the sea at Tregantle beach in Cornwall

A Royal Marine who was injured in a training incident earlier this week has died.

The Marine was part of a group that had been practising an assault from a landing craft on Tregantle beach, Cornwall.

The recruit had been wearing full kit and had "gone under water" during the exercise on Tuesday evening.

The Royal Navy said its "thoughts and sympathies" were with the recruit's family and friends.

It said the incident was under investigation.

South Western Ambulance Service said on Thursday it had been called to the incident on the beach shortly after 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.

"The caller reported to us that a person had gone underwater. We sent land, air and other specialist paramedics to attend the incident," a spokesman said.

"They treated a male patient at the scene and he was conveyed by air ambulance to Derriford Hospital for further care."