Image caption The Cattle Market car park in Liskeard has been cordoned off and police remain on the scene

A man in his 20s has died after being assaulted in a town centre in Cornwall.

The man was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth after being attacked at about 01:45 GMT in Fairpark Road in Liskeard.

He died in hospital from his injuries. Devon and Cornwall Police said the man's family had been told but formal identification had not taken place.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.