Image caption Police have arrested a 45-year-old local man

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault in the Cattle Market car park in Liskeard, Cornwall, at about 00:45 GMT.

A man in his 20s died after being taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with stab wounds.

The 45-year-old arrested man from Liskeard remains in police custody. Police said the death is being treated as an "isolated incident".