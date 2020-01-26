Cornwall

Murder suspect arrested after Liskeard stab death

  • 26 January 2020
BBC
Image caption Police have arrested a 45-year-old local man

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault in the Cattle Market car park in Liskeard, Cornwall, at about 00:45 GMT.

A man in his 20s died after being taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with stab wounds.

The 45-year-old arrested man from Liskeard remains in police custody. Police said the death is being treated as an "isolated incident".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites