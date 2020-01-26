Murder suspect arrested after Liskeard stab death
- 26 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.
Police were called to reports of a serious assault in the Cattle Market car park in Liskeard, Cornwall, at about 00:45 GMT.
A man in his 20s died after being taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with stab wounds.
The 45-year-old arrested man from Liskeard remains in police custody. Police said the death is being treated as an "isolated incident".