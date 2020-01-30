Image copyright FAMILY Image caption Mr Curry's body had to be recovered 28 hours later by the fire service because of the weight of the boulder

A former minister was killed when part of a cliff collapsed on him while he was lying in a hammock, an inquest heard.

Father-of-four Douglas Curry, was on Sandymouth beach, near Bude, with his wife Maggie on 16 July when he died.

An inquest in Truro heard he strung his hammock between a gap in the cliffs and was in it when a single large boulder fell on him, killing him instantly.

Mr Curry's body had to be recovered 28 hours later by the fire service.

Coroner Stephen Covell ruled the 67-year-old's death was accidental.

He said the cliffs in the area "could be unstable" and added the cause of death was catastrophic chest trauma.

'Loud crash'

The inquest heard Mr Curry, from near Petersfield, Hampshire, had retired the previous year and was camping with his wife as part of their 35th wedding anniversary celebrations.

In a statement, Mrs Curry said her husband had used a hammock for many years, but on this occasion she saw him gather it up as if it was not working and wander off.

She expected her husband to return and make tea but when he did not she called out his name.

A short time later, after seeing emergency services arrive, a police officer told her Mr Curry had died.

Image caption Mrs Curry said the beach had a special meaning for them because she had visited as a child and they had continued to visit as a couple

Witness, Christopher Latham said he saw Mr Curry getting in and out of his hammock before the collapse.

"After ten minutes there was a loud crash noise in the area I had seen the man."

Mr Latham said there was a rock the size of a "hay bale" in the area where Mr Curry's hammock had been.

"It was as if he had been lying on his back in the hammock and the rock had fallen on him."