Boardmasters 2020 festival line-up announced
- 4 February 2020
The music festival Boardmasters has announced its line-up for 2020 after storms saw last year's event cancelled.
Skepta, Kings of Leon and The 1975 are among the headliners, while the weekend also hosts surfing competitions.
About 55,000 people were expected in the town of Newquay in August, but organisers said the weather forecast was "too severe".
Organisers offered full refunds, although many revellers had already travelled across the country.
🙌 Our BIGGEST EVER LINE up is here!— Boardmasters (@boardmasters) February 4, 2020
Celebrate 40 years of Boardmasters with headliners @KingsOfLeon @Skepta & @the1975 - PLUS @thekooksmusic @DizzeeRascal, @LoyleCarner @samfendermusic @damianmarley @LittleSimz @liannelahavas @Mabel & 100's more!
🎫 👉https://t.co/gykDmhrryi pic.twitter.com/Xs7N2yCTd2
Mura Masa, The Kooks and Sam Fender will also be performing at this year's festival, which takes place between 5 and 9 August.