Image caption Billy Jones (left) attempted to mislead police and claim another man from Wales had been driving

A former British Transport Police officer led police on a "merry dance" to avoid getting three points on his licence for speeding, a court heard.

Billy Jones, 65, from Pontypridd, was recorded driving at 88mph in a 70mph zone on the A30 near Launceston, Cornwall on 18 July 2018.

He claimed another man had been driving, which cost police "thousands".

Jones admitted doing an act tending or intending to pervert the course of justice at Truro Crown Court.

He was sentenced to four months suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard he provided police with addresses for another man in Wales, but when they went to the addresses someone else lived there.

He admitted perverting the course of justice between between the date of his offence and 4 February 2019.

'Insane campaign'

Judge Bob Linford said: "It honestly is absolutely beyond belief... you embarked on an absolutely astonishing campaign of leading the police right around the houses of South Wales, on a complete goose chase."

The court heard Mr Jones was a BTP officer for 15 years and left 30 years ago to set up a security company, providing security to venues such as the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

He was convicted of a public order incident in 2015, which disqualified him from having the security licence.

In 2017 he was given a suspended sentence after being convicted of acting as a licensed security guard without a licence.

He was ordered to pay a £100 fine for breaching a previous suspended sentence order and £2,800 in prosecution costs.

Judge Linford said Jones' actions had been an "insane campaign of behaviour" that "led the police a real merry dance and cost them thousands of pounds".