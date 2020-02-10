Image copyright @AvrilSainsbury Image caption The lifeguard hut, which overlooks Bude Sea Pool, has been blown over in the high winds

A lifeguard hut has been smashed up during Storm Ciara.

The building, which has a corrugated roof was found resting on its side on the edge of Bude Sea Pool, Cornwall.

Frances Faulkner, pool trustee, said it was still so blustery no-one had been to investigate potential damage near the pool.

She said the hut was not the responsibility of the pool but was used by the RNLI, who provided lifeguard cover during the summer months.

The RNLI is yet to comment.