Image copyright Jaz Cross Image caption The roof of a house in Par has been badly damaged after being struck by lightning

Houses have been damaged and rail services affected by a series of lightning strikes across Cornwall.

Houses in Par and Penzance were struck at about 13:30 GMT as stormy weather moved quickly across the county.

No-one is believed to have been seriously injured but several homes had their landline and internet connections burnt out.

Another strike on a signalling system caused train services between Penzance and Plymouth to be suspended.

Lee Griffin, group manager at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the lightning struck on Helleur Close, Par.

"It hit one house, maybe the aerial, and the strike has affected a number of properties due to the force through the electric systems.

"The male occupant was inside at the time and his partner was at work."

He added that no-one was seriously injured and firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for several hours while they remove loose roof tiles.

Image copyright Penzance Decorators Image caption A house on Polwithen Road in Penzance was damaged by a lightning strike

Image copyright Dougie Allen Image caption The lightning strike in Par has affected a number of properties

Maria Jensen, who lives in Par, said: "There was a massive bang inside the house and all the electric immediately cut off.

"It was frightening when the bang went and you don't know what happened.

"The plate on our internet router was thrown 10m across the garage and smashed against the wall. Our neighbour's one caught fire."