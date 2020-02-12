Image caption Oakley Willoughby denies supplying high-strength pills that killed his cousin

A teenager accused of supplying drugs that killed his 15-year-old cousin has denied texting from her phone as she travelled to hospital, a court has heard.

Oakley Willoughby, 18, from Pengegaon in Camborne denies possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Shakira Pellow died on 7 July 2018, after taking three pills containing MDMA the previous night.

Willougby appeared at Truro Crown Court to give evidence.

Witnesses told the court Willoughby had met a drug dealer, Josh Ward, in a car earlier that evening to purchase the drugs before passing them onto Miss Pellow.

Ward has already admitted possession with intent to supply.

When cross examined, Willoughby said that text messages suggesting his involvement had not been sent by him.

One of the messages was sent to Ward from Miss Pellow's phone while she was in an ambulance on her way to hospital in Truro after having a heart attack.

It said: "Ring me, it's Oakley."

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Shakira Pellow died the day after collapsing in Pengegon Park, Cornwall

Prosecuting, Jason Beal said only three other people had access to her phone, including Miss Pellow herself who was very unwell, and the two paramedics.

Willoughby said he could not have sent the message because he did not have the password to her phone. He could not offer an explanation for who had sent the message.

He also denied sending an earlier message to Ward that evening from his own phone that said: "WYSG I'm here now".

The prosecution alleges this was sent to arrange collection of the drugs in Camborne.

The trial continues.