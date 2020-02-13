Image copyright Tony Wilson Image caption Firefighters were called to Royal Cornwall Hospital to dispose of the hydrochloric acid

Two men who brought a container of hydrochloric acid into hospital after suffering burns from it sparked a large response from emergency crews.

Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro confirmed both men were being treated for minor injuries after turning up at its A&E department at about 11:30 GMT.

At least two fire engines and a number of police cars went to the scene.

It is thought the men were working with the noxious substance, the trust said. There was no risk to other patients.

'Dealing with disposal'

Police could not confirm the exact number of vehicles sent to the hospital, but said they were ensuring there was "no wider impact to staff or patients".

A hospital spokesperson said: "They correctly bought the container to the hospital so that doctors would know the chemical involved and be able to treat it appropriately.

Cornwall Fire Service was "dealing with the disposal of the empty container and ensuring any areas are thoroughly cleaned," the spokesperson added.

The hospital said its A&E was operating as normal and there was no risk to other patients or staff.

The Health and Safety Executive said it had been informed and was making inquiries.