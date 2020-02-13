Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Isaac Bond attempted to run away from police when the drug swap was intercepted near Bugle

A man caught with £200,000 worth of cocaine in a rucksack has been jailed for five years.

Isaac Bond, 26, from Mevagissey in Cornwall, had previously admitted at Truro Crown Court possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He had met Tahir Malik, who had driven from London with 2kg of cocaine, in a remote location near Bugle.

Malik, 45, from Edgware, was stopped after driving away from the scene and found with £75,000 in brown envelopes.

Bond, who worked as an apprentice carpenter, is due to be sentenced in March for being involved with the supply of drugs.

'Embarrassment and remorse'

The court heard how Bond's brother had been killed while serving with the military in Afghanistan eight years ago and this had led to him "dabbling with cocaine recreationally".

Police officers had followed Malik to Cornwall on 19 August and saw Bond meet him at his car before emerging with a rucksack.

He attempted to run away but was quickly arrested, the court heard.

Sentencing Judge Simon Carr said: "It is clear from the amount of drugs and the amount of money that it would be wrong to classify you as a courier.

"Drugs gangs don't trust couriers with £75,000 of cash. It would also be wrong to put you any higher up the pyramid."

In mitigation, Piers Norswothy said Bond's involvement "was completely out of character" and there had been "a substantial degree of embarrassment and remorse from him".