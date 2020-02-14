Image copyright Steve Green

A whale has been found stranded on a beach in Cornwall.

It was spotted swimming near Nare Point in the morning and beached itself on rocks at Parbean Cove on the Lizard peninsula.

Informal rescue efforts have been ongoing with hopes the whale can be returned to the sea when help arrives.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said experts were on their way to the scene, but warned the mammal was unlikely to survive its stranding.

Image copyright Steve Green

It has not been officially identified yet.

BDMLR states on its website that whales do not beach themselves under normal circumstances. It advises members of the public not to attempt to return the mammals to the sea by themselves as they may require a period of recovery before they are fit enough to swim again.