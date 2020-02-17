Image caption Oakley Willoughby supplied high-strength pills that killed his cousin

A man has been found guilty of supplying the drugs that killed his 15-year-old cousin.

Oakley Willoughby, 18, from Pengegon in Camborne denied possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Shakira Pellow died on 7 July 2018, after taking three pills containing MDMA the previous night.

Truro Crown Court heard that Willoughby had met a drug dealer, Josh Ward, to purchase the drugs before passing them on to Miss Pellow.

Ward, 18, from St Day, had already admitted possession with intent to supply.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Shakira Pellow died the day after collapsing in Pengegon Park, Cornwall

The court heard Miss Pellow had contacted Ward via Facebook and text message to obtain 15 MDMA pills for herself and her friends.

On the night before she died, the court heard she had been "nervous" about getting the drugs from Ward, so she had asked her cousin to get them instead.

Willoughby was accused of approaching a car driven by Ward's father and paying £90 for the drugs, which he denied.

He then handed them to his cousin who took three of the high-strength pills, called "Duplos", the court heard.

Jason Beal, prosecuting, said a number of Miss Pellow's friends also took the pills before heading to Pengegon Park in Camborne.

He said one friend had been feeling sick and Miss Pellow began shaking.

"She tried to smoke a cigarette but kept on dropping it," said Mr Beal.

An ambulance was called at 22:31 BST and she was taken to hospital, suffering a heart attack on the way, the court heard.

She died at 10:15 the next day from multiple organ failure as a result of the toxic effects of MDMA.

Willoughby has been bailed until sentencing on Tuesday and Ward, who is also on bail, is due to be sentenced on 13 March.