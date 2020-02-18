Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Oakley Willoughby supplied high-strength pills that killed his cousin

A man who supplied the high-strength ecstasy that killed his 15-year-old cousin has been sentenced to a year in a young offenders institution.

Shakira Pellow died on 7 July 2018 after taking three pills containing MDMA the previous night.

Her family issued a picture of her in hospital as a warning to others of the dangers of ecstasy.

Oakley Willoughby, 18, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Shakira Pellow died the day after collapsing in Pengegon Park, Cornwall

Truro Crown Court heard Willoughby, from Pengegon in Camborne, had bought the drugs from dealer Josh Ward before passing them on to Miss Pellow.

She started shaking uncontrollably after taking three of the pills, called "Duplos", and died in hospital the next day from multiple organ failure as a result of the toxic effects of MDMA.

Miss Pellow's parents released a picture of her in hospital

Willoughby had walked to a car to collect 15 pills for Miss Pellow, who had become nervous, before handing them to her, the court was told.

Sentencing, Judge Simon Carr described the defendant's relationship with his cousin as "more of an older brother" and accepted his "actual involvement was limited".

But he added: "When a 15-year-old girl approached you to get involved, your only reaction should have been to stop her.

"You didn't. You did nothing to discourage her."

'No compassion whatsoever'

Miss Pellow's mother Rita Hole said her "vibrant, graceful, gentle and so alive" daughter had been "in a vulnerable place" after her parents' break-up.

She said Willoughby had shown "no compassion whatsoever" and the case had left her "emotionally and physically drained".

"Just how do you come to terms with two young lads committing such acts of despicable crimes?" she asked.

Ward, 18, from St Day, has already admitted possession with intent to supply.

He is on bail and due to be sentenced on 13 March.