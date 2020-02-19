Image copyright Google Image caption A man was fatally injured in Tolgus Wartha, Redruth, on Tuesday

A 67-year-old man died after being hit by a car.

The man was struck by a vehicle in Tolgus Wartha, Redruth, Cornwall, at about 21:20 GMT on Tuesday.

The South West Ambulance service attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

The road was closed on Tuesday night while a forensic examination was carried out. No arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.