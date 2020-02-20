Image copyright Google Image caption Some of the attacks happened on Porthminster beach in August and September

A man accused of sex attacks on three females in Cornwall, including on a beach where two victims were choked, has denied eight charges.

Clinton Ferreira, 37, from St Ives, is accused of choking two victims in August and September 2019, Truro Crown Court heard.

He is also accused of raping a woman in October.

Mr Ferreira, of Tregenna Place, was remanded in custody and is due to go on trial at Truro Crown Court in August.

The victims of the August and September attacks were assaulted on Porthminster Beach in St Ives.

He is charged with:

False imprisonment

Assault by penetration

Two counts of attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent to rape

Attempted rape

Taking indecent images of children

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Rape

The trial has been listed for eight days.