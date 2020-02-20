Image caption Carl Smythe will stand trial for the murder of Damien Bendelow in July

A suspect accused of stabbing a man to death in Cornwall has denied murder.

Damien Bendelow was wounded in the Cattle Market car park in Liskeard in the early hours of 26 January. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died.

Carl Smythe, 45, of Varley Lane, was remanded into custody after pleading not guilty to a charge of murder at Truro Crown Court.

A trial has been scheduled for the same court in July.