'Arson attack' destroys unfinished bungalow in Devoran
- 24 February 2020
A suspected arson attack has wrecked a home that was under construction in Cornwall.
Witnesses described hearing explosions as fire ripped through the unfinished bungalow in Belmont Terrace, Devoran, shortly before 20:00 GMT.
Three fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at the timber-framed property. The fire was out by 21:20.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was thought to have been started deliberately.