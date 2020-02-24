Cornwall

'Arson attack' destroys unfinished bungalow in Devoran

  • 24 February 2020
Fire-hit construction site
Image caption The single-storey residential building was under construction

A suspected arson attack has wrecked a home that was under construction in Cornwall.

Witnesses described hearing explosions as fire ripped through the unfinished bungalow in Belmont Terrace, Devoran, shortly before 20:00 GMT.

Three fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at the timber-framed property. The fire was out by 21:20.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was thought to have been started deliberately.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites