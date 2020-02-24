Image caption The single-storey residential building was under construction

A suspected arson attack has wrecked a home that was under construction in Cornwall.

Witnesses described hearing explosions as fire ripped through the unfinished bungalow in Belmont Terrace, Devoran, shortly before 20:00 GMT.

Three fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at the timber-framed property. The fire was out by 21:20.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was thought to have been started deliberately.