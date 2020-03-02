Lanivet crash: Man dies after being hit by car in Cornwall
A man has died after being hit by a car.
The pedestrian was struck by a blue Honda Civic on the A389 in Lanivet, Cornwall, at about 22:20 GMT on Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts from members of the public and the emergency services.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the driver was helping officers with their inquiries. The force has appealed for any witnesses or people who may have dashcam footage to contact them.