Image copyright Google Image caption Police attended a property in Wesley Street following reports of concern for a woman inside

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead in her home has been released under investigation.

Officers were called to the property in Wesley Street in Camborne, Cornwall, on Monday morning following reports of concern for a person inside.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it hoped to formally identify the woman, who is in her 40s, soon.

The 47-year-old man from Camborne was arrested on suspicion of her murder.