Image copyright Mark Nicholson/ NASA Image caption Porth Beach has been "re-profiled" in such a way it looks like a lunar landscape

Beachgoers in Cornwall have ridiculed attempts to reshape a beach in the style of a "lunar landscape".

Cornwall Council recently moved piles of wind-blown sand on Porth Beach to prevent it getting onto roads.

The authority boasted its bid to "try its hand at large-scale sand sculpting" had created a moon-like landscape on the shore.

But locals said the new look reminded them of "Hobbit houses" and an attack of sand moles.

The council said "regular re-profiling" of the beach was necessary to minimise disruption when winds bring sand inland.

'Sahara Desert'

Trucks were seen on the beach offloading piles of sand onto the shore.

The council said it had "listened to the community in Porth, and tried its hand at large-scale sand sculpting."

It said it had created "what might appear to be a lunar landscape that wouldn't look out of place on Doctor Who".

But residents commented saying it now looks like the "Sahara desert".

One local commented saying "sand moles", in an apparent suggestion the piles looked like they were the result of the coastal rats' burrowing.

Image copyright Mark Nicholson Image caption The wind-blown sand has been redistributed to the lower parts of the beach

Kathryn Wason, manager of the Mermaid Inn, welcomed the removal of the sand.

She told the BBC pile-ups had caused the pub to lose custom "to an extent".

The car park and outdoor eating area have been "absolutely inundated" at times, she said.

"On a nice day a lot of customers like to go outside but obviously they haven't been able to do that because of all the sand," she said.

Ms Wason said the issue started four years ago when the 8ft wall surrounding the pub stopped being cleared, which made the sand blow over the building.

With hundreds of tonnes of sand needing to be cleared from the site this year alone, she said the redistribution has been a "bonus" as costs have been "substantial".