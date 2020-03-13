Greggs bid to crack 'tribal' Cornwall pasty market

Image caption Some local people say they will not use the Greggs when it opens

Greggs the bakers is taking on Cornwall's world-famous pasty-makers with a new store in the heartland of the renowned local delicacy.

The chain had a previous branch in Saltash, but it closed in September after failing to convince locals and crack the coveted Cornish pasty market.

Greggs, which has 1,700 stores, said it would open on an industrial estate in Launceston, and is recruiting staff.

Some locals say they will boycott it, although the council is supporting it.

It will be located on the Pennygillam Estate, on the outskirts of the town, close to the exit to and from the A30 - Cornwall's major road.

The company confirmed it was opening the store, but did not comment on the challenges of succeeding in Cornwall.

Image caption Launceston is the ancient capital of Cornwall

Image caption Cornish pasties generate about £300m worth of trade in Cornwall each year

Julie Jasper, who manages the Rocks Locks shop, a Launceston locksmiths that also sells pasties, said: "I think local people love their local pasties and support their local businesses.

"I haven't personally ever tasted a Greggs pasty - I wouldn't know what they are. I wouldn't go there. Absolutely not. I support local because I'm Cornish and I wouldn't eat anything like that."

Second bite of the pasty for Greggs?

Image caption At least 120m traditional-recipe Cornish pasties are made each year

The first evidence of the pasty in Cornwall has been traced to 14th Century

During the 19th Century, pasties became the staple food for miners, as they were a convenient size for carrying to work

It is thought that the miners gave the pasty its distinctive D shape too - the crust became a handle

The Cornish Pasty received protected status from the EU in 2011. It means any product sold as a Cornish pasty must be made in Cornwall, to the genuine recipe

A Cornish pasty must have 12.5% meat and at least 25% vegetable content

The industry employs more than 2,000 people and is worth £300m per year

Source: Cornish Pasty Association

Head of Planning at Launceston Town Council, Councillor Rob Tremain, said: "It will be good for those working on the estate and will hopefully bring a little employment. It is a first for Launceston and a first for Cornwall."

He said he was not aware of anybody being concerned about the branch opening, and nobody had commented on Cornwall Council planning website.

Image caption The new store will be next door to an established local pasty seller that has been in the town since 1880

The new store will be next door to an established local butchers' shop, Philip Warren's, that also sells pasties.

Ian Warren said he was in favour of competition but accepted it could affect his business at busy times.

He said: "Us Cornish are very tribal and we tend to stick together, so I would never envisage them setting the world alight down here."

Image caption The bakers will be sited on the Pennygillam industrial estate

Kim Conchie, of the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, said he welcomed fresh investment and job opportunities.

But he said: "Our love for the pasty above all other snacks in Cornwall has meant that previous incoming businesses have not had the success here that their business model projects from other parts of UK."